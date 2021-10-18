ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.23. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $275.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

