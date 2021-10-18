Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen Sells 12,000 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 151,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of -449.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

