Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00006357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $121,605.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

