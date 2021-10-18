IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 7.2%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 3,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 162,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

A number of analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

