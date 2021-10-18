IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.44. The company had a trading volume of 110,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,714. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

