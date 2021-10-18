iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s 6th Largest Position

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,977 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia makes up about 5.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.94% of iHeartMedia worth $35,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

