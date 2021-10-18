Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is RTW Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 3.4% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.33% of Illumina worth $228,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.51. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.78 and a 200-day moving average of $439.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.