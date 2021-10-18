Illuvium Price Up 15.4% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $462.93 million and approximately $39.25 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $720.49 or 0.01166838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.