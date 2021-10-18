ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $121,885.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 60.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $315,169.20 and approximately $121,885.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 84.8% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,684,639 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.