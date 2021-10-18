iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the period. iMedia Brands makes up about 2.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of iMedia Brands worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.04. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,390. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

