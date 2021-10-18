Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 135,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

IMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

