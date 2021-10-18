ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Position Trimmed by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC cut its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. ImmunityBio comprises 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ImmunityBio worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,819,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

