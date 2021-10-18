Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IHLDY stock remained flat at $$4.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Imperial Logistics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.64.

Separately, HSBC lowered Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

