Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IHLDY stock remained flat at $$4.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Imperial Logistics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.64.

Separately, HSBC lowered Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.