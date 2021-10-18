Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.31.
IMO traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 446,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,031. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
