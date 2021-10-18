Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.31.

IMO traded down C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 446,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,031. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

