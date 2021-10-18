Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

