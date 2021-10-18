indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $17,182,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.00. 397,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,510. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

