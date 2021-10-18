Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 230.87 ($3.02), with a volume of 106396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.60 ($3.03).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

In related news, insider Graham Hetherington bought 29,220 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16). Also, insider Jerome Lande sold 184,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £300,276.97 ($392,313.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

