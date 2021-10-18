Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.96

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 6150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

