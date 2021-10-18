Indus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 100,478 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,478 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up about 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 34,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

