Indus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,946 shares during the period. RLX Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of RLX Technology worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 196.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 99.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 203,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

