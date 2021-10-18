Indus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Futu accounts for about 1.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

FUTU traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

