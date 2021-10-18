Indus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

LEGN traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $50.66. 3,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.