Indus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,000. Ternium comprises approximately 1.5% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Ternium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ternium by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 92.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. 19,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,382. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

