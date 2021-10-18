Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,079 shares.The stock last traded at $43.79 and had previously closed at $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

