Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 383,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of III traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.