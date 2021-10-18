Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.38 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

