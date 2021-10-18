InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.