Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $406,548.76

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $406,548.76 and $753.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars.

