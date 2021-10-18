Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.92

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

