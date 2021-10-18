Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
INPX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 792,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,720. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.21. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
