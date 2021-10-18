Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

INPX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 792,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,720. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.21. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inpixon in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.