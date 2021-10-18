InsaneCoin Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $284,226.51 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00301692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,825,929 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

