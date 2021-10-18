Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.26

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 27.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.