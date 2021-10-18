Insider Buying: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Acquires 4,167 Shares of Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.69) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

