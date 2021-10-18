Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Ganz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Bryan Ganz bought 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

