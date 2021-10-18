Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FAST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 2,382,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

