Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,817,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,297,530.64.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.
  • On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

Shares of Galway Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,363. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galway Metals (CVE:GWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.