Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,817,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,297,530.64.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

Shares of Galway Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,363. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.