Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 58 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £139.20 ($181.87).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 234.60 ($3.07). 209,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,905. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.08. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

