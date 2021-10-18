Insider Buying: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OMI traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 421,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

