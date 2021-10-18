Insider Buying: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,500.

TSE:PTM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.26 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

