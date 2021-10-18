Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) insider Stephen Charles Coe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,685.13).
LON RMMC traded down GBX 4.93 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 278.07 ($3.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,408. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.97.
About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment
