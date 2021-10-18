Insider Buying: River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) insider Stephen Charles Coe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,685.13).

LON RMMC traded down GBX 4.93 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 278.07 ($3.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,408. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.97.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

