Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,356. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

