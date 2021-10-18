Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,859.21. 809,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

