Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 26,312 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.70. 194,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,149. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

