Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 1,221 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68.

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00.

BLFS traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $41.61. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,533. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

