Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Todd Berard sold 505 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $21,775.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 693.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.