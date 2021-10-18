Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $43,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,533. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

