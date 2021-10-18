Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,195. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

