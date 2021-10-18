Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.77. 623,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

