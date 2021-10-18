Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $83,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

