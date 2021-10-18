Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher L. Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

